The Senate's problems go beyond its rules

And though the majority has changed hands eight times in the past 40 years, the balance between the parties hasn’t varied much. When the 60-vote standard was adopted in 1975, the Democrats held 60 of the 100 seats. Two years later, they reached 61. But since the 1980 election, the Republicans have never held more than 55 and the Democrats surpassed 57 just once, holding 60 for nine months in 2009-10 before the GOP won a special Massachusetts election.

As the two parties have become more and more polarized, it has become harder for the majority party to attract enough members of the minority to reach the 60-vote threshold. But the minority almost always had the 41 votes needed to prevent action.

Some liberals hope legislative gridlock on Biden’s long overdue proposals to expand voting rights, curb access to firearms, and immigration reform will persuade the holdouts to change their minds. But so far, it’s mostly an academic debate because two Democratic senators, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona — and possibly others — flatly oppose lowering the threshold from 60 to 51.