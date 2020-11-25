The Thanksgiving that saved Belgium

America’s greatest Thanksgiving tradition of sharing our bounty has literally saved millions of lives. That humanitarian spirit is needed more than ever today with world hunger escalating and famine threatening multiple nations. If history is any indicator, America will respond to the cries of hunger from abroad this Thanksgiving.
At Thanksgiving in 1914 American families could not sit down to enjoy their holiday meal knowing there was suffering overseas. World War One had just started in Europe. The small country of Belgium had been devastated by the invading Germany army which was battling France and Great Britain.
War always causes food shortages and in Belgium, the population was near starvation as Thanksgiving approached. Americans would not let that happen.
Appeals were printed in newspapers and donations were collected by states to send food to the hungry in Belgium. The Washington Post reported that the president of the University of Illinois, Edmund James, started a huge fundraiser. Every county in Iowa was sending flour to Belgium. A blind and armless veteran from Kentucky contributed money to that states’ collection.
Trainloads of food were sent from Western states to add to the shipment for Belgium. Many ships of food would eventually sail to Europe to fight the hunger caused by World War One.
A headline in the Indianapolis Star read “Indiana people give generously to heartsick Belgium as Token of their Thanksgiving Peace and Plenty.”
The Evening Ledger in Philadelphia published a Thanksgiving appeal asking every citizen to donate. They pleaded “More than five million men, women and children, JUST LIKE OURS have been turned out of their homes or left desolate in stricken Belgium, and are without food or without shelter, or without sufficient clothing to protect them from the rigors of a winter already terrible in that country.”
Ohio and Nebraska organized their own ships of food to set sail at the start of the New Year.
Food was most essential for the vulnerable children who were at risk of starvation and disease. Malnutrition can cause lasting physical and mental damage in children, or death.
Herbert Hoover, who coordinated the Commission for Relief in Belgium, wrote that “we established a system of canteens to supply a noonday meal to infants, children, expectant mothers, and the aged ... with food relieving their deficiencies in famine, the rapid transformation of pale, sad, and wilted children into normal, chattering, active youngsters was one of the great compensations for our otherwise almost unendurable duties.”
The commission received hundreds of thousands of letters of heartfelt thanks from Belgians for the life-saving food.
We have to make sure the food pipelines, as they were to Belgium during the Great War, are fully stocked and moving to countries in need.
The UN World Food Program (WFP) says that famine is threatening in Yemen, Northeast Nigeria, South Sudan and Burkina Faso. The charity CARE and WFP also are bringing attention to a very serious hunger crisis in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. A report from WFP said, “25 countries are set to face devastating levels of hunger.”
The spread of the Coronavirus has worsened hunger leaving millions in danger of starving to death. What’s terrible is the lack of funding for these emergencies. In war-torn Yemen food rations for some families have been reduced to every other month because of a shortage of funds. Without funding life-saving infant nutrition and school feeding cannot take place.
You can do a lot to help by donating to food banks and charities fighting hunger like WFP, CARE, Catholic Relief Services, UNICEF or Save the Children. The online game FreeRice raises donations for WFP. The University of Houston, Illinois, Cincinnati, Mount St. Joseph, Auburn, Ithaca and Cal Poly are all helping WFP through FreeRice fundraising tournaments. Writing letters to Congress can encourage our leaders to increase funding for food aid.
No one should go hungry as there is enough food in the world for everyone.
What better way to celebrate Thanksgiving than to give your heartfelt gift of life-saving food to a family in desperate need. That is the most noblest of Thanksgiving traditions.
William Lambers is an author who partnered with the UN World Food Program, the 2020 Nobel peace prize winner, on the book “Ending World Hunger.” His writings have been published by USA Today, History News Network, Baltimore Sun and many other news outlets.
