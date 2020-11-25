The Thanksgiving that saved Belgium

The Evening Ledger in Philadelphia published a Thanksgiving appeal asking every citizen to donate. They pleaded “More than five million men, women and children, JUST LIKE OURS have been turned out of their homes or left desolate in stricken Belgium, and are without food or without shelter, or without sufficient clothing to protect them from the rigors of a winter already terrible in that country.”

Ohio and Nebraska organized their own ships of food to set sail at the start of the New Year.

Food was most essential for the vulnerable children who were at risk of starvation and disease. Malnutrition can cause lasting physical and mental damage in children, or death.

Herbert Hoover, who coordinated the Commission for Relief in Belgium, wrote that “we established a system of canteens to supply a noonday meal to infants, children, expectant mothers, and the aged ... with food relieving their deficiencies in famine, the rapid transformation of pale, sad, and wilted children into normal, chattering, active youngsters was one of the great compensations for our otherwise almost unendurable duties.”

The commission received hundreds of thousands of letters of heartfelt thanks from Belgians for the life-saving food.