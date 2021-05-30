The weight of Memorial Day

At 35 years old, and on his second deployment to the war-torn country following the 2003 invasion, Cashe didn’t hesitate to sacrifice himself to save his fellow soldiers. His Bradley Fighting Vehicle had struck a roadside bomb and was soon engulfed in flames. Drenched in fuel and under enemy fire, Cashe entered the blaze not once but three times to pull others out of the vehicle.

Cashe sustained second- and third-degree burns to more than 70% of his body, but despite his severe injuries, he insisted on being the last soldier on a medical evacuation helicopter.

Four of those soldiers perished, and Cashe succumbed to his injuries 22 days later, joining the ranks of those taken away far too soon.

While it is impossible ever to know what was going through his mind in those chaotic yet critical moments following the attack, we may catch a glimpse of what it could have been by listening to Medal of Honor recipient Army Capt. Florent “Flo” Groberg. With another soldier's help, Groberg put himself between a suicide bomber and a dismounted patrol in Afghanistan in 2012. Although Groberg thankfully survived, four soldiers were killed.