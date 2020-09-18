The White House war on science undermines trust in a COVID-19 vaccine

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Late in the fourth year of the Trump presidency, the United States is confronting a far more dangerous war than the “forever wars” he says he is ending.

This is a multi-phase conflict begun by the president himself, with new battlefronts opened daily. The deadly combat can end only if he is voted out of office.

It began as Trump’s war on science, which has cost tens of thousands of U.S. lives due to the White House failure to contain COVID-19.

It has morphed into a Vaccine War, in which Trump contradicts his scientists with false claims that a vaccine will be generally available before the election. Yet the White House politicization of science creates such mistrust that only 4 in 10 Americans say they would take a vaccine if offered prior to November. Thus the president undermines the very cure he claims will save the country.

Moreover, the price of Trump’s science wars extends beyond the relentless rise in the U.S. death toll, now nearly 200,000. His reckless battles have undermined America’s reputation and security interests worldwide — and the cost will mount if they don’t end soon.