To protect our democracy, remember: Our opponents are not our enemies

In the United States, we have no choice but to figure out how to live together, and the sooner we collectively acknowledge this the better. The alternatives are simply morally unacceptable: expulsion of our enemies through ideological (as opposed to ethnic) cleansing, secession or the undermining our democratic institutions and processes by a refusal to recognize and engage those with whom we disagree as fellow citizens. In a democracy, all members have a say, not simply those whose voices you want to hear.

What is key is determining what it means to engage with integrity and on a morally defensible basis. Here it is central to understand how our relationships are damaged and what is needed for them to be repaired. In my work on political reconciliation, I identify three main areas of damage that processes of reconciliation aim to repair, all of which are present in the United States at this moment.

Rule of law