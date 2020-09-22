To study wildfire prevention, UC Berkeley experts are looking to Baja. Gov. Newsom should too

“Climate change certainly has hit that place too. But it’s doing well.”

California is not doing well. To do better, Newsom and other Democratic leaders need to do more than curse climate change while trying to stabilize Earth’s thermometer. They need to invest heavily in adapting our forests to climate change.

When I asked Stephens how much climate change was to blame for our wildfires, he answered: “Less than 50%. Maybe a third.”

The state owns less than 3% of California’s forests but is responsible for helping to manage the 40% that is privately held. The federal government owns 57%.

Stephens and other fire experts say that the state should step up prescribed burning and forest cleaning. And it is, pouring substantially more money into the effort. But California needs to invest billions more.

The governor and Democratic leaders recently failed to agree on a fire prevention spending package that began at $3 billion and fell to $500 million — then collapsed. It was from lack of leadership.

There also needs to be more fire-resistant “hardening” of homes in vulnerable communities. The state Legislature passed a bill by Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson (D-Santa Barbara) to require that. Hopefully the governor will sign it.