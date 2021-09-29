Trump and the pursuit of complete and total control

He always wanted to be in control. Any criticism of him from within his own party needed to be shut down. It didn’t matter that a mere handful of Republicans thought his behavior was grounds for impeachment. Every vote against him was a personal affront — a score to be settled.

What mattered most to Trump wasn’t members’ position on issues, but rather whether they kowtowed to him, flattered him.

Trump’s strength with his party’s base surely kept GOP members of Congress in line. Most of the hopefuls he endorsed in primaries won, and even those Republicans who seem to have the stature to stand up to him — people like Senate Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, former Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn of Texas and Senate Minority Whip John Thune of South Dakota — have taken the easy way out and avoided a public spat with him.

But as Sessions and former Vice President Mike Pence found out, no matter how early someone committed to Trump’s candidacy and how obsequious their behavior when they served him, Trump decides who is and who isn’t loyal.

Now, according to The Wall Street Journal, Trump seems to be fishing for someone to challenge McConnell as Senate GOP leader.