Trump doing his best to leave a mess

We’re in a surreal time warp where it is clear Donald Trump by sheer, dogged, unhinged. vengeful contempt for tradition and truth is doing all he can to try to remind us why we miss the movies.

We really, really need a new cast of characters, a new plot and new scenery. Is it possible to move the nation’s capital to Montana?

Trump may or may not succeed in ruining Joe Biden’s presidency before it even begins Jan. 20 by denying the former vice president access to office space, personnel and national secrets and muddying foreign policy. But Trump has been amazing in reminding us why we are so tired of him and Jared and Ivanka and Eric and Don Jr. and what’s her name, Melania, (remember Be Best?) and Mitch and Ted and Lindsey and Mike. All the COVID-denying, mask-hating, spineless Mikes.

If Trump doesn’t run again for president in 2024, he cheerfully assures us, one of his kids might. Stow those MAGA hats and Trump yard signs in the attic, all ye 73.5 million people who thought it was a good idea to rehire the most bizarre figure ever to live in the White House. A man seeking to make Americans okay with disenfranchising millions of citizens.