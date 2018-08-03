Berke is co-chairman of the litigation department at Kramer Levin Naftalis and Frankel, where he is a partner specializing in white-collar criminal defense. Eisen is a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, a former United States ambassador to the Czech Republic and author of the forthcoming “The Last Palace: Europe’s Turbulent Century in Five Lives and One Legendary House.” James is co-chair of the white-collar defense and investigations practice at Kramer Levin Naftalis and Frankel and a former federal prosecutor.