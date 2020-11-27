Trump's Afghan plan could snatch catastrophe from the jaws of defeat

With less than two months left in his term, President Donald Trump still has time to make some final impulsive moves on foreign policy that will affect U.S. interests for years to come.

He has started with Afghanistan, where he abruptly ordered a partial troop withdrawal, but only after the Pentagon resisted his efforts to pull all U.S. troops out.

Trump has long chafed at his inability to end the U.S. war against the Taliban, which just entered its 20th year.

It’s hard to blame him; the war has cost more than $2 trillion and 2,355 American lives, without turning Afghanistan into a stable democracy.

But by arbitrarily ordering troops home, Trump could snatch catastrophe from the jaws of defeat.

U.S. forces no longer seek a military victory in Afghanistan; they abandoned that goal long ago.

The remaining 4,500 troops — down from more than 100,000 in 2011 — are there for two reasons: to help suppress Al Qaeda, which carried out the 9/11 terrorist attacks on America, and to pressure the Taliban toward a durable peace agreement with the central government in Kabul.

Trump’s sudden pullout made both objectives harder to obtain.