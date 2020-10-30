Trump's worst possible closing message

The president of the United States has settled on a closing message that could transform the 2020 election. But not in a way that would improve his prospects.

By arguing that the country is “rounding the corner” on COVID-19 in the face of irrefutable data that the coronavirus is surging, Donald Trump risks appearing more and more out of touch with reality.

Critics of the president will joke that he has been out of touch for the last four years. But the president’s argument in the final weeks of the campaign could alienate any remaining undecided voters, possibly causing some of his weakest supporters to stay home.

Daily reports of more cases, hospitalizations and deaths make it difficult to ignore the illness, which is expected to surge in the late fall and winter. Indeed, nervousness on Wall Street — stocks have taken a substantial hit recently — about the spread of the virus and its impact on the economy in both Europe and the United States suggests that investors aren’t convinced of Trump’s “we’ve turned the corner” claim.