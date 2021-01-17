U.S. has history of avoiding hard conversations.

On Jan. 6, the world watched as pro-Trump supporters orchestrated a shocking attempt to seize the Capitol Building, and ostensibly, harm members of Congress who were debating the question of certifying the election of Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris. The president bears responsibility for inciting the insurrection, as do many Republicans who issued similar calls to “fight like hell” or “you’re not going to have a country anymore.”

While the insurrectionary action catalyzed by Donald Trump was shocking, it was not surprising. All citizens willing to listen, observe and think critically and morally knew from the beginning of Mr. Trump’s campaign for the presidency that it would go from bad to worse.

The events of riotous violence on Jan. 6 cannot be considered in isolation, however. It is not just the past four years that must be examined in identifying how we got to this point. The fact is, white supremacy and its concomitant white fear, resentment, and anger have been with us since Reconstruction.