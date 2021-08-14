Un-won war reaches sad bipartisan end

Suddenly, right here in Hate City, capital of our country that has long been running on high-test political vitriol, our leaders just steered us into a week of big news that was dominated by (of all things) bipartisanship!

It happened with such suddenness that cable TV’s talking heads were struck semi-speechless. Which is to say: They grasped the bipartisan basis of the biggest domestic story in the week’s breaking news – that 19 Senate Republicans joined all Senate Democrats in approving a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that is hugely popular with voters.

But they didn’t showcase the stunning reality that the biggest international policy story also had a most bizarrely bipartisan foundation. In this instance, it is a reality that indeed shaped the news, but it will prompt no celebrations in America or most of the sane world. It will only evoke sadness within most of us, and probably despair among the rest, including those we honor by calling them Gold Star families.

Breaking news: Last week, we saw unfolding at a stunningly swift pace was what seems destined to become a tragically unsatisfactory ending to America’s longest-ever war. Future generations may even be so confused by what just happened that they will think this must have been a bizarrely bipartisan Trump-Biden ending to America’s 20-year Afghanistan War.