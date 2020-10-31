Vote now — our future depends on it

But local elections matter too. In many ways, the people who run our cities, our counties, and schools have a more direct effect on our lives than any president.

Here we review our recommendations for those local elections where we took a position:

Napa Mayor: We strongly endorse City Council member Scott Sedgley. We believe he has the experience, temperament and intellect to lead the city through troubled times. We like and admire candidate Gerardo Martin, but we believe his lack of elective experience is a problem, particularly at this time. We cannot recommend a vote for City Council member Doris Gentry. We already had concerns about her temperament and behavior, but her baffling and ill-informed performance in recent forums and the council debate over a resolution on racism confirm our belief that she would be a poor choice for mayor. News that she may have embellished key parts of her resume raises serious questions about her honesty and integrity.