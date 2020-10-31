Vote now — our future depends on it

As we have noted here before, no other right is mentioned as often in the Constitution as voting. Five of the 27 amendments mention it specifically.
And as the past four years have shown so clearly, voting matters and elections have consequences, sometimes well beyond our ability to imagine at the time.
If you have not done so yet, we urge you to vote in this election. We have absolute confidence in the safety and integrity of our election system in Napa County, so we have absolute confidence that your vote will be counted – and will count toward safeguarding our future.
We have not made endorsements in the key election on the ballot, that of the president, though we have been harshly critical of the incumbent in the past, and remain so.
But local elections matter too. In many ways, the people who run our cities, our counties, and schools have a more direct effect on our lives than any president.
Here we review our recommendations for those local elections where we took a position:
Napa Mayor: We strongly endorse City Council member Scott Sedgley. We believe he has the experience, temperament and intellect to lead the city through troubled times. We like and admire candidate Gerardo Martin, but we believe his lack of elective experience is a problem, particularly at this time. We cannot recommend a vote for City Council member Doris Gentry. We already had concerns about her temperament and behavior, but her baffling and ill-informed performance in recent forums and the council debate over a resolution on racism confirm our belief that she would be a poor choice for mayor. News that she may have embellished key parts of her resume raises serious questions about her honesty and integrity.
Napa City Council: In District 2, we believe planning commission member Beth Painter is the best choice. Her knowledge and experience will be useful on the council in these troubled times. In District 4, we note that Bernie Narvaez has worked hard to educate himself on city government since his first run for office in 2018 and we believe this is his time. We recommend a vote for Narvaez and Painter. We were impressed, however, with all the candidates and encourage them to be active in city politics in the future.
American Canyon Mayor: We were impressed by City Council member Mark Joseph in his spirited challenge to unseat longtime Mayor Leon Garcia, but we were split on whether he made the case adequately as to why Garcia should be replaced. We endorsed Garcia, but believe Joseph would be a good mayor as well.
American Canyon City Council: Again, we were impressed by the ideas and experience of all the candidates, but we endorsed incumbent Miriam Aboudamous and Pierre Washington for the two open seats. Aboudamous is knowledgeable, hardworking, and personable and has shown political courage in challenging the status quo. Washington has done a good job educating himself on city government since his first run in 2018. We believe his hard work, coupled with his calm and wise demeanor, will be an asset on the council.
State Assembly: We believe that Sen. Bill Dodd and Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry have ably represented Napa County’s interests in Sacramento. We believe they deserve to continue to do so.
Congress: Rep. Mike Thompson has been a champion for his district and state in Washington. He holds a senior position on the powerful Ways & Means Committee and is poised for further success should Democrats succeed in taking the Senate and White House. We believe he deserves another term in Congress.
The Napa Valley Register Editorial Board consists of NVR President Davis Taylor, Editor Sean Scully, and public members Cindy Webber, Ed Shenk, Mary Jean Mclaughlin and Chris Hammaker.
