Warning: Jan. 6 was not a one-time event

Of those 65 million, he added, about 21 million believe violence is justified to restore Trump to the presidency, based on polling conducted by Pape's Chicago Project on Security and Threats. That number, he said, "is the pool of potential recruits" for a future insurrection.

"We know that only a small fraction of people who say they are willing to engage in violence will ultimately do so," he added. "So the size of the pool is important.

"Think about this as if it were a wildfire. Wildfires are often set off by lightning strikes, but there will always be lightning. The important question is how much dry wood is on the ground when it strikes. The tinder is more important than the match."

In other words, the growing pool of election denialists is like a thickening layer of dry wood on a forest floor.

One more finding from Pape's research: Most of the rioters arrested after the Jan. 6 insurrection aren't militia members or marginal cranks.

"More than half are business owners, executives or white-collar professionals — doctors, lawyers, accountants," he said. "Only 14% are members of militia groups, which means almost 90% are not. This is more a mainstream set of people than a fringe."