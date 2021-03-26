Was the Capitol attack sedition? Pay attention to what the statute says

The current statute, however, is not John Adams' or FDR's sedition. It contains a number of definitions for seditious conspiracy, including this: If two or more persons "conspire … by force to hinder or delay the execution of any law of the United States … they shall be fined … or imprisoned … or both."

Those elements would appear to fit the actions of the worst Jan. 6 offenders like a glove. The point of storming the Capitol was to hinder or delay Congress' legal duty to certify the election of Joe Biden to the presidency.

But as close a fit as the words appear to be, Garland and company have a number of consequential issues to consider. To bring the sedition charge and lose would be a spectacular defeat in one of the most important federal investigations in the history of the Department of Justice.

One issue related to proving conspiracy — there must be actual agreement among the conspirators about their actions, though case law has shown it needn't be express or explicit. It was a failure to prove conspiracy that did in the government's last sedition case, in 2010. The judge wasn't convinced that radical Christian militia members in Michigan had formed real plans to launch attacks.