We are all on the same team

I remember on election night in 1992, George H. W. Bush made a gracious concession speech after losing to Bill Clinton. Right away Bush committed to the smooth transfer of power. Bush and his team did that with dignity, even leaving a personal letter for the incoming president.

Instead of spending his last days in office doing recounts and court appeals, trying to overturn an election he lost decisively, Bush tried to get something done. He worked for peace by signing a nuclear arms reduction treaty with Russia. He even invited comedian Dana Carvey to the White House to have a few laughs. Sadly we are not having any today.

No one wants to lose an election, but honor is more important. The country comes first over personal ambition and political party. We are, after all, Americans and part of the same team. We want our country to be peaceful and that means ensuring power changes hands in a civil manner. Most presidents have lived up to that standard of decency.

But tragically not this year culminating in the horrific violence we saw in Washington DC during what should have been a routine counting of the electoral votes. Trump’s hostile words certainly has encouraged violence and must be considered unacceptable.