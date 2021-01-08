We are all on the same team

I remember on election night in 1992, George H. W. Bush made a gracious concession speech after losing to Bill Clinton. Right away Bush committed to the smooth transfer of power. Bush and his team did that with dignity, even leaving a personal letter for the incoming president.
Instead of spending his last days in office doing recounts and court appeals, trying to overturn an election he lost decisively, Bush tried to get something done. He worked for peace by signing a nuclear arms reduction treaty with Russia. He even invited comedian Dana Carvey to the White House to have a few laughs. Sadly we are not having any today.
No one wants to lose an election, but honor is more important. The country comes first over personal ambition and political party. We are, after all, Americans and part of the same team. We want our country to be peaceful and that means ensuring power changes hands in a civil manner. Most presidents have lived up to that standard of decency.
But tragically not this year culminating in the horrific violence we saw in Washington DC during what should have been a routine counting of the electoral votes. Trump’s hostile words certainly has encouraged violence and must be considered unacceptable.
Our focus must now be on unity and ending this very bitter partisanship that has clearly worsened under Trump.
When Americans stormed the beaches of Normandy during World War II and liberated Europe nobody cared what political party they were a member of. After the war the Democratic president Harry Truman teamed with former Republican President Herbert Hoover to stop famine from killing hundreds of millions in Europe and Asia. The American people helped save these lives and win the peace. The many great things we achieve as a nation are done together, regardless of what political affiliation.
After Dwight Eisenhower left the White House he wrote a letter helping President Kennedy achieve ratification of the Limited Nuclear Test Ban Treaty with the Soviets. Members of Eisenhower’s administration helped achieve its passage. Political party did not matter. What was good for America did matter.
In 2008 I got to help out on a short film of George McGovern and Bob Dole, both World War II veterans. McGovern was a Democrat and Dole was a Republican. But they had a partnership in the Senate working on feeding the hungry. The McGovern-Dole global school lunch program carries on their legacy today and plays an important role in feeding the world’s hungry during this pandemic.
We have an obligation to restore peace and harmony, especially for future generations. How can we expect to help other nations build peace if we cannot even do it ourselves?
It’s time to move past the election of 2020. It is now 2021 and there is much work to be done. We need to do it together as Americans.
William Lambers is the author of “The Road to Peace” and “Ending World Hunger.” His writings have been published by USA Today, Washington Post, History News Network and many other news outlets.