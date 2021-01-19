We need the truth about 1/6

For four years, the United States under President Donald Trump has been bedeviled by unsolved mysteries. Inquiries have been opened and never satisfactorily closed. Doubts exist where none are justified, and legitimate doubts have never been allayed.

The result is a nation in a perpetual state of cognitive distress. Trump’s lies have become earworms that plague even those of us who never believed them. And truths about the president and his enablers have been repeatedly buried. Those who seek truth are bullied, threatened and commanded to move on.

But after the attack of Jan. 6, someone ought to register a new domain: dontmoveon.org. The insurgency by MAGA terrorists simply cannot stand as another fresh insult to the brain that Americans are forced to live with.

For this reason, while the second impeachment of Trump proceeds through a trial in the Senate, the Biden-Harris administration should open up a 1/6 Commission, a fact-finding effort entirely separate from the Justice Department’s and the FBI’s criminal investigations of those involved in the insurrection.

The commission’s work product wouldn’t be arrests but a comprehensive report detailing how and why Trumpite terrorists stormed the U.S. Capitol to stop the certification of an election.