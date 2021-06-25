What Americans should learn from China’s shutdown of Hong Kong’s last pro-democracy newspaper

The scrappy Apple Daily, one of the most widely read papers in Hong Kong, constantly campaigned for expanded suffrage. Beijing had promised this expansion in Hong Kong’s Basic Law, when the territory was returned by Britain to China in 1997. The law included gradual expansion to universal suffrage for choosing Hong Kong’s chief executive, a promise Beijing kept delaying and now has junked.

When I met Lai in November 2019 at his airy, sunlit home on a Hong Kong hillside, his paper was a major supporter of the huge pro-democracy protests that had exploded over a proposed law to allow extradition of Hong Kongers to be tried in mainland Chinese courts. Hong Kong democrats prize their independent courts which operate under a British common law system, not Communist Party control.

Lai was (presciently) worried that some students had turned violent, out of frustration, and that Beijing would use this as an excuse for a crackdown. “I have written that we can’t take the law into our own hands,” he said.

But the basic problem, he went on, was that Beijing had no grasp of why pro-democrats wanted their freedoms. “Rule of law is a basic Western value,” he said, over tea and biscuits. “Beijing looks at this through the prism of very different values. Their idea is to suppress the violence, not to solve the problem.