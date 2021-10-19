What Colin Powell taught me about war and optimism

As I knocked on the door of his home in the Washington suburbs, I hoped he could boil down for me the key elements of leading a large coalition in combat, dealing with the diplomatic elements of NATO and the other allies, and handling the personal pressure and challenges. We spent a couple of hours together, and at the end of it, I walked away reassured and thinking more optimistically than I had since I’d learned of the assignment.

First, he said, you need to park your ego at the door. You’ll be treated like royalty in the job: a stately Belgian chateau set on a couple of dozen acres; the biggest security detail in the armed forces (Belgian and U.S.); your personal set of Blackhawk helicopters; the best Gulfstream jet; a chef and staff to run the diplomatic entertainment; and on and on.

“Remember who you are, Stavridis,” he said. “You’re not being sent over there to be the 21st-century version of Charlemagne.” Humility, so much at the core of Colin Powell, the son of Jamaican immigrants and graduate of a City College of New York, was job one.