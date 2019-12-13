* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Trump saw a chance to divert attention from impeachment by spotlighting that Trump was fulfilling a campaign pledge to reduce America's role as the world's policemen.

Trump doesn't much care who runs other parts of the world or how they run it, as long as they don't ask the United States for help.

Here's why Americans need to be more aware of Taiwan: Its fate is the issue most likely to spark a military confrontation between Washington and Beijing.

James Gibney writes editorials on international affairs for Bloomberg Opinion. Previously an editor at the Atlantic, the New York Times, Smithsonian, Foreign Policy and the New Republic, he was also in the U.S. Foreign Service from 1989 to 1997 in India, Japan and Washington.