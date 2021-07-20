Where the Republicans running to replace Newsom in the recall say they stand on the issues

All the major candidates trying to oust Gov. Gavin Newsom and replace him are Republicans, but some wear different stripes. There's a variety to choose from.

The starkest contrast ideologically is between conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder and moderate former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer.

Sorry, can't help you much on the best-known GOP aspirant: Caitlyn Jenner, the Olympic Gold medal-winning decathlete, reality television star and probably the most prominent transgender candidate in American history. She's a recluse on public policy and has failed to tell us much about what she'd do as governor.

"We're running out of water. I am a big advocate of fire protection, OK?" she answered pesky reporters pressing for specifics at a July 9 news conference, her first of the campaign. Aides stopped the Q&A after 12 minutes.

Days later, Jenner flew to Australia to compete in a reality TV show.

Back to Elder and Faulconer: One example of how they differ is on racial discrimination.

"It is bull— that racism remains a major problem in America," Elder, who would be California's first Black governor, told me.