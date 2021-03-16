Whether you like it or not, Biden's COVID-19 relief plan is the result of a historic election

And Sacramento politicians eating into state government’s surplus when the state has so many needs, including reducing homelessness and preventing wildfires? I’m skeptical.

Republican members of Congress weren’t totally wrong to oppose the Democrats’ bill. Unfortunately, rather than bargain in good faith, their goal seemingly was to delay the new president’s first major victory while landing as many blows as they could.

Look, everyone would like to receive a $1,400 check. But not everyone who’ll be getting one really deserves to.

For example, my adult grandchildren. (Sorry, kids.) None of them lost their jobs or suffered financially because of the pandemic. But they’ll be gifted $1,400 each. That kind of money should go to people smacked hard by the health crisis, not just anyone making less than $75,000 annually.

Couples who file their taxes jointly will receive $1,400 each — $2,800 total — if their household income is less than $150,000. They’ll get it regardless of whether they were hurt by the pandemic.

There should have been some proof of need required before Biden and Democrats just tossed money out the Treasury door. Maybe that would be too difficult for a government agency to handle.