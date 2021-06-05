Why Newsom may prefer early California recall election vote

This time we’ve got Caitlyn Jenner and a bear that John Cox is schlepping around the state.

A mosaic of potential candidates that might run if the effort to oust Gov. Gavin Newsom succeeds. They are clockwise from top left; former San Diego mayor Kevin Faulconer; businessman John Cox; former Rep. Doug Ose; retired adult movie actress Mary Carey; billboard model Angelyne; and Caitlyn Jenner.

All that could change, which is why Newsom would probably schedule a snap election for tomorrow if it were in his power. It’s not. There are target dates and election guidelines written into state law.

But it’s not as if those rules were carved in stone tablets handed down from Mount Whitney. There is a certain amount of flexibility built into the process and you can be certain Newsom’s fellow Democrats will look out for the governor’s interests and do all they can to help him stay in office.

The clock began ticking on the recall election on April 26, when the secretary of state announced that proponents had gathered enough signatures to qualify the measure for the ballot. There is a mandatory 30-day period allowing for those who signed petitions to withdraw their support, though no serious effort is underway to change minds.