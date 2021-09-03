Will Newsom release Bobby Kennedy's killer? Not likely

To emphasize his point, Newsom added: "So, I hope that gives you a sense of my sentiments as it relates to Bobby Kennedy — in particular my reverence, my respect and my adulation for his family and his memory."

What I read between the lines is: "Parole for Sirhan? Not on my watch."

Of course, just because RFK is a hero to Newsom and Sirhan spoiled history doesn't necessarily mean the governor wouldn't feel compelled to release him.

Under California law, to be released on parole, a prison lifer must be considered no longer a danger to the public. Asked at his hearing whether he'd ever kill again, Sirhan replied: "I would never put myself in jeopardy again."

That wasn't exactly a statement of remorse. But Sirhan at another point said: "Sen. Kennedy was the hope of the world … and it pains me … the knowledge for such a horrible deed — if I did, in fact, do that."

Neither was that exactly taking full responsibility for the evil act, although Sirhan added: "I'm still responsible for being there and probably causing this whole incident through my own gun or other guns."