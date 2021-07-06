Yes, Democrats are bickering. But Biden's wish list is gaining traction

None of this can be fun for Biden, but he actually has something to celebrate. Almost lost in the infighting was a remarkable fact: Party infighting aside, the president appears increasingly likely to push through domestic spending increases of at least $1 trillion, something that would have been unthinkable only a few years ago. Even moderate Democrats seem to have accepted the premise that the federal government's success in combating COVID-19 and jump-starting the economy has made big government more popular than it has been since World War II.

Manchin, a fiscal hawk within his party, had this to say last week: "There's a lot of need out there, whether it be child tax credits, whether it be helping kids have a start in life, whether it be fixing a lot of the human infrastructure that has fallen by the wayside. ... I'm all for that. To what degree? We'll see what we're able to pay for." He said he could support "$1 trillion or $1.5 trillion or $2 trillion," as long as it isn't paid for through borrowing.

For comparison, when President Obama passed an economic stimulus bill in 2009 to soften the effects of the Great Recession, he told his aides to keep the price tag below $1 trillion because moderate Democrats recoiled at the number.