Everyone deserves access to health care. Yet, the complexities of the American system create barriers for many, especially low-income, unhoused, or unemployed individuals. To help bridge that gap, the Medicaid program was created as part of the Social Security Act of 1965. Medicaid offers coverage to eligible individuals for preventative, routine, and emergency health care services. Under normal circumstances, an individual has to confirm their eligibility for the program each year.

But, as with many things, COVID-19 changed that.

During the pandemic, the number of individuals enrolling in Medicaid increased dramatically. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, enrollment in the program great by 31.1 percent between February 2020 and October 2022. To provide relief as the pandemic continued disrupting Americans lives, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services suspended the normal annual reapplication process.

But, with the end of the emergency declarations that defined much of COVID policy here in California and across the county, for the first time in three years, individuals on Medicaid programs will have to confirm they remain eligible and renew their coverage.

Though Medicaid is a federal program, the management and administration of the program is left to the individual states. In California, our Medicaid program is called Medi-Cal. In 2021 across the state, the California Health Care Foundation put the number of Californians enrolled in the program at 13 million, or roughly 1 in 3 people. According to the County, here in Napa, there are nearly 36,000 individuals who rely on Medi-Cal for health coverage. That means more than 1 in 4 Napa County residents could lose their health coverage unless they take action.

Continuous enrollment ends on March 31 of this year and individuals will receive renewal applications 90 days before their coverage is set to expire. Renewal forms ask for information such as current contact info, proof of income and tax information, household size, and other health insurance information.

These renewals happen on a rolling basis, depending on when the individual originally enrolled. So, many individuals have already received forms from the California Health and Human Services Agency. And if those individuals need help, they can contact OLE Health.

OLE Health is the healthcare provider for roughly 70 percent of the Medi-Cal population in this county. While we provide care to all, regardless of insurance or ability to pay, we believe that every eligible individual should have coverage. That’s why we offer enrollment services to anyone who needs it, and you don’t have to be an OLE Health patient to use them. Our team of enrollment specialists can help with initial enrollment or reverification for renewal – all free of charge.

If you would like help with your Medi-Cal renewal or need assistance enrolling in Medi-Cal for the first time, you can call 707-254-1777 to make an appointment. Please bring any forms you’ve received with you to the appointment.

If you have questions about your existing coverage through Medi-Cal or haven’t received your renewal information yet, contact Napa County Medi-Cal offices at (707) 253-4511 or toll free at (800) 464-4214.