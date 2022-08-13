Your Turn: Senior scams take a variety of forms

Scoundrels who take financial advantage of seniors are always working to enrich themselves. In Napa, there are unfortunately all forms of financial elder abuse. Illegal or improper use of an older adult’s funds, property or assets is elder financial abuse. All elders, whether they are surrounded by family and friends, or alone and isolated, are vulnerable in every racial, ethnic and socio-economic situation. Many trusted persons close to or inside the home use schemes to commit theft from elders taking cash, checks and using debit and credit cards. Meanwhile, other opportunists swoop in to take their victims’ assets in targeted hits involving deeds, wills, trusts and powers of attorney. Financial abuse from strangers, who prey on elders using a wide variety of scams, is also common.