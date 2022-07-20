Letter: Patriotism in 2022

Although the 4th is over, July seems to be a good time to examine my current feelings about our country. They have morphed from childhood blind pride, to shame about the Vietnam era, grief after 9/11 and an unneeded war in Iraq, to embarrassment over the personnel and actions on the world stage of the Trump administration. There was a time when I couldn't recite the pledge of allegiance.

It's easier for me to say what patriotism is not. It is certainly not a crowd assaulting the capitol. It is not a parade or the little flags some real estate agent plants in my lawn every July. It is not the huge flag billowing off the back of some speeding pickup truck. Nor is it a sea of MAGA hats.

My patriotism today is about ideas. I have always loved that, more than anywhere else I have been, in the U.S. you can't tell a person's citizenship status by their last name, their skin color or their religion. The pot may not be melting as intended, but we always will be an amalgam of peoples from across the planet, including the ones who were here first. Our founding documents give us equal rights. Even if that foundation is routinely ignored in many places, it is still one ideal we are meant to live up to. Our diversity makes our government complicated and messy.

One of the basic rights we hear a lot about these days is freedom. Whether we focus on the freedom to carry guns or the loss of freedom for women to control their own bodies, the expectation of freedom is central to who we are.

How does a government guarantee our rights? Lincoln said we are a government of, by and for the people. It is unfortunate that the "by the people" part gets ignored or scorned by so many Americans. Some are so apathetic or downtrodden that they think they have no power over the government. It may seem that the rich and entitled or corporations are calling all the shots. Some say that gerrymandering and the inequities of the electoral college and unequal representation in the senate make the whole system unfair. But the only way to change anything we don't like is through our representatives. I'm talking about congress, state government, county representatives, city council and school boards.

We love to talk about our rights, but there is little talk or action about our responsibilities. We all should make it our job to know what is going on in the government—local, state, and national. How different would this country be if all eligible voters cast ballots in every election?

As the 2022 elections approach, it is more important than ever to act on our founding principles, to protect our rights. Starting with the right to vote. The ACLU has a slogan, "vote like your rights depend on it." This is truer than ever before. Grassroots organizations have mounted efforts to register voters and surmount obstacles to voting. Volunteers are writing to Americans across the country, urging them to vote this fall. Ask your local political party office, your church, or other community organizations how to get involved.

Let's not give up on America. Every one of us needs her to survive. Every one of us has an obligation to play a role in this democracy. That's what patriotism means to me in 2022: being an activist for participation in the democratic process.

Lenore Hirsch

Napa