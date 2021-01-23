10 steps to prevent future wild fires

The verdict is sadly in. Our state agencies and county governments, have failed us, miserably. Well-meaning environmentalists, who wanted to save our watershed, destroyed it. It is time for the ranchers, farmers and landowners to take it back.
The Board of Supervisors should repeal the Watershed Protection Ordinance. The ordinance, per se, did not cause the conflagration. The philosophy behind it did.
The destruction they have wrought on our hillsides is indescribable.
For the past 45 years, we saw this disaster coming. We attended the meetings. Like Cassandra, we landowners warned our leaders and the thoughtful environmentalists, but no one would listen.
It was such an easy call.
We, who were raised in the hills, are reminded every October, when puddles form and flows increase in the river and our creeks, that trees are shutting down for the winter. We’ve always known that unhealthy forests soak up more water than vineyards. Our hills once averaged 60 to 100 trees per acre. Now they are clogged by 500 to 800 trees per acre. More trees — or transpiration — less water for the creeks, rivers, springs and wells.
When I grew up in Conn Valley, all the neighbors tended to the forests. We had fires, occasionally, but low-intensity ones — not like the ferocious ones we’ve recently experienced because we had fewer trees and dangerous undergrowth.
We spent almost every weekend “Getting rid of the little stuff”—thinning the trees around the house and barn.
We created huge burn piles which we burned during the rainy season, something the Bay Area Air Quality Board looks askance at today.
Our neighbor, Nell McVeagh, hired Willie the Wood cutter to patrol her forests. He would drive her little tractor looking for fallen trees. He’d chain saw them on the spot and stack the wood.
The fire roads were kept open and bladed once a year. They were cleared to allow fire trucks instant access to any spot fire that might start and acted as firebreaks for low-intensity fires.
Fire roads were ubiquitous throughout Napa Valley. We could ride our horses on them down to Conn Lake and all the way to Pope Valley or into town.
Cattle was our biggest crop — bigger than grapes until 1968. Where Joe Phelps’ back vineyard now sits, the state of California actually paid Mr. Connolly (the former owner) to bulldoze oak woodlands to increase his grazing land. t was a government project to decrease fire threats and increase grazing land.
After harvest, local farmers would “burn” the Napa River as the Indians did long before George Yount settled here in 1836. In 2020 creeks, like Selby, James, Bello, and the Napa River acted like dynamite fuses channeling flames to areas which they could not have reached otherwise.
What can we do to mitigate future fires? Return care of the forests to the landowners thusly:
1. Have Fish and Wildlife stand down and let us clean our creeks and river — not de-nude them, just trim them back so they don’t act as dynamite fuses as they did in the last two fires.
2. Have the Air Quality Control Board stand down and allow proscribed burns. Small burns produce little smoke which dissipates quickly — much better than thick smoke from fires which lasts for days or weeks.
3. Hire ag workers with machetes and chain saws to thin out all the little stuff which causes the “step ladder” effect, destroying the big stuff. Four men can do an acre a day, for less than $1,000/acre. Where terrain allows, use masticators to eat up the little stuff. They can do 3 to 5 acres per day and can be rented for $200/hour.
4. Selectively harvest trees. Not clear-cut — intelligently harvest, until we get back to the 60 trees per acre that nature intended.
5. Use tax incentives to encourage cattlemen to graze our hillsides.
6. Hire the Pope Valley boys to blade all the old tractor trails which were “de-commissioned,” as they serve as fire breaks and access for trucks to get to fires.
7. Encourage ponds wherever possible so choppers can lower buckets to drop on hot spots.
8. Repeal the “watershed ordinance” which calls for 70% tree canopy. Healthy forests are like checkerboards — old stands here, grazing meadows there, new growth here, mixed new and old-growth there, etc.
10. Allow landowners to plant 100 feet on either side of electrical wires with no (or minimum) erosion control plans. Keeps trees away from dangerous wires.
Do all this. Or as they say, “Harvest it. Graze it. Or watch it burn!”
Jeffrey Earl Warren lives in St. Helena. You may reach him at Jeffearlwarren@gmail.com.