103122-nvr-opn-letters_merged

I recommend you vote for Suzanne Truchard to be the supervisor in District 1. She is a highly qualified lawyer, realtor, mother and wife who supports agriculture and works in land use professionally. She is an exceptionally articulate, fully bilingual Latina professional who is superbly qualified to meet all of the challenges facing Napa County in the near future.

Her intelligence, communications skills and educational background are all extraordinary. Her unique skill set will greatly benefit our Board of Supervisors and all our residents in solving the many challenges they will face in the next four years. Her family represents three generations in Napa agriculture. As a former Cuban immigrant, she has succeeded through some of the greatest local, national and international challenges that life can offer. She is one of the brightest and most capable individuals that I have met and worked with in my 22 years of community service in Napa County. We are very fortunate to have her leadership and commitment to represent District 1 in Napa County.

Those of us in District 3, are equally fortunate to have longtime Yountville Mayor John Dunbar, represent us on the Board of Supervisors. His quality of elected leadership is well known and appreciated by Yountville residents over the past 12 years. By being elected the president of the California League of Cities by the mayors of over 370 California towns and cities and serving with distinction, John has demonstrated outstanding leadership in a statewide elected role.

Here in Napa, he has helped lead the greater Napa County in dealing with devastating wildfires and other environmental emergencies in both our urban and rural communities. John has consistently shown an enviable work ethic and continuous leadership capabilities on behalf of many of us residents in District 3. I am grateful to have him as our best qualified person to lead us into an uncertain future with the many challenges that we'll face over the next four years in Napa County. I've known and worked with John over the years and know he will lead us well.

In summary, we are fortunate to have two other candidates who wish to serve as well. I personally know and have served with them in the past. They have served our community well and have the potential to serve again in the future as well.

However,I'm most confident that Suzanne Truchard and John Dunbar have the skills that we need now in Napa County to lead us forward to face and resolve the difficult issues and challenges that the Board of Supervisors will have in the next four years. Please join me and vote for them, as they are the two best candidates to lead us now in District 1 and District 3. They will provide the kind of leadership we desperately need now.

Terry Scott

Napa