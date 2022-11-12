111222-nvr-opn-letterbarrie_merged

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Issues with proposed Oxbow development

I know it is standard practice for developers to ask for the moon and then “settle” for a football field (which was their intended target all along), but the project proposed by Wayne O’Connell for the area across from the Oxbow marketplace, even if reduced by half, has three fatal flaws: parking, parking, and parking. Oh, and one more: parking.

Iris Barrie

Napa

Temporary measures are meant to end

I read that Napa City Council member, Mary Luros, hoped to use part of the surplus city budget to fund the permanent closure of a section of Main Street that was initially closed to help the restaurants located there during the COVID-19 shutdowns. Thank you to the other council members for not going along with her proposal.

To use public monies and take away public resources (e.g. the sidewalks and street) to benefit a few restaurants and provide an elite dining experience for their well-to-do customers would be a private taking of public monies and resources and is unethical, if not illegal. That Ms. Luros would vote down the budget proposal over that project not being included shows that she has lost sight of her responsibility to public and not private interests.

These few restaurants are taking advantage of what was supposed to be a temporary measure to assist them during the shutdowns. Similar to the restaurants that want to make unsightly parklets permanent, these restaurants are profiting from the generosity of the city and the public at large by seeking to make these expansions into public spaces permanent, regardless of their impact on traffic, parking, and the unified look of downtown Napa.

The city budget surplus shows that the hospitality industry has rebounded, and it is time to close this chapter and move forward. It is up to the government to make these decisions on behalf of the public, as businesses will almost always push for changes that benefit their bottom line and rarely curb themselves.

Amy Martenson

Napa

