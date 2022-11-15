 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

111522-nvr-opn-letterparise_merged

  • 0
Napa Valley Register Logo

Stop wasting taxpayer money

When is enough truly enough? How many more of our taxpayer dollars are to be wasted on attorney fees and litigation instead of being appropriately spent on our children?

You ask yourself what I’m typing about? A quietly known fact is that the Napa Valley Unified School district has spent many tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars on attorney fees and litigation, using a portion of these funds to stop a group of concerned Napa parents from initiating a new middle school intended to support alternative educational opportunities.

After the State Board of Education approved the initiation of Mayacamas Charter Middle School, a new free and public school available to all and to be located in downtown Napa, our local NVUSD and Board of Trustees have decided to sue over the issue.

This district, board and superintendent’s agenda against options in education for our children is appalling and chilling. Not to mention the continued waste of purported precious resources!

People are also reading…

Will further attempts to tap voters’ pocket books and frivolously spent district resources be the siren call? Will Napa elementary school student parents, those most impacted by the over-burdened Napa Unified District Middle School environment, become deeply active and interested in these NVUSD actions? When will the NVUSD put the education of our children first? And, when will enough finally be enough?

Tony Parise

Napa

Avoid a holiday tragedy

The holiday season comes with family gatherings, social time with friends, and office parties. These joyful events can lead to life-altering consequences, like drunken driving.

When I was 16 years old in 1992, a drunken driver hit me. I had a four month coma, broken bones, paralysis and brain injuries. My gait and speech are affected and I lost my driving and hearing abilities. For 30-plus years, I read lips and cannot enjoy holiday music anymore.

I always loved the cheer, lights and love of the holiday season. For instance, I know I would enjoy myself at the Calistoga Holiday Village at Pioneer Park in Calistoga on Dec. 2. I would be unable to fully hear the beautiful Christmas music, but I remember the joyful sounds well. Drunken drivers injure lives many ways, and I know.

Planning to take Highway 29 to attend a holiday gathering? Make smart decisions now if you plan to drink: Don’t drive drunk. Law enforcement and I urge you to have a sober friend, taxi, etc. drive you to and from this location.

My message to drive sober will never get old because it saves lives. Having a sober driver is a superb way to begin 2023. Happy Holidays.

Lori Martin

Tracy

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Worries over water

Letter: Worries over water

I am increasingly alarmed at Napa County’s lack of effective response to the climate emergency. We do not have a Climate Action Plan or action on the state-mandated Groundwater Sustainability Plan. For several years we have drawn down more water in the subbasin aquifer than can be restored. In 2021, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in over 40 counties due to the drought. Napa County is one of these counties.

Letter: Issues with proposed Oxbow development

Letter: Issues with proposed Oxbow development

I know it is standard practice for developers to ask for the moon and then “settle” for a football field (which was their intended target all along), but the project proposed by Wayne O’Connell for the area across from the Oxbow marketplace, even if reduced by half, has three fatal flaws: parking, parking, and parking. Oh, and one more: parking.

Letter: A legacy lives on at Connolly Ranch

Letter: A legacy lives on at Connolly Ranch

Please join Connolly Ranch Education Center in celebrating Harold Kelly's life on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 1 p.m. Parking is available at the Connolly Ranch Thompson Avenue lot and across the street at the Truchard lot.

Letter: Pointing out the obvious

Letter: Pointing out the obvious

I am increasingly alarmed at Napa County’s lack of effective response to the climate emergency. We do not have a Climate Action Plan or action on the state-mandated Groundwater Sustainability Plan. For several years we have drawn down more water in the subbasin aquifer than can be restored. In 2021, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in over 40 counties due to the drought. Napa County is one of these counties.

Letter: A smart step forward for California

Letter: A smart step forward for California

It’s incumbent upon me and Community Health Initiative to recognize State Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, who continues to do great work to better serve our local community by sponsoring and supporting legislation that improves the health of children, families, and seniors.

Letter: Thoughts on Share the Care efforts

Letter: Thoughts on Share the Care efforts

I want to thank all of you who've supported Share the Care through the years, and hope that you will continue to donate medical equipment and home health supplies so that others can benefit.

111222-nvr-opn-letterbarrie_merged

111222-nvr-opn-letterbarrie_merged

I know it is standard practice for developers to ask for the moon and then “settle” for a football field (which was their intended target all along), but the project proposed by Wayne O’Connell for the area across from the Oxbow marketplace, even if reduced by half, has three fatal flaws: parking, parking, and parking. Oh, and one more: parking.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News