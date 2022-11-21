112122-nvr-opn-letters_merged

Having read the article on my phone regarding the NVUSD's decision to sue the state Office of Education, I felt a need to express some observations.

Full disclosure, I consider one of the board members a friend who I truly admire. While I don't have children in the school system, two of my grandsons did attend River School, the Charter School the board voted unanimously to close last year. I witnessed them both striving and excelling under the program, and both loved the experience of attending school there.

Based on that, I have been a philosophical supporter of the organizers of the Mayacamas charter school and was gratified at the state's decision to overturn the denial of the school's petition. My wife and I sat in on the NVUSD Zoom meeting where they unanimously voted to turn down the appeal of their original decision to deny the charter, earlier this year.

While most of the members of the board were measured in their comments defending their decision that night, a couple of them were outright vindictive in their comments. Frankly, it came across as a personal attack on the organizers whose motivations were questioned, and integrity attacked. I found it appalling and completely over the top.

That is no way for elected officials to treat local citizens, no matter the reason for their presence. I think the state board picked up on that, as they read the transcript of the meeting, and possibly factored that into their decision to overturn the denial of the charter. They also found merit in the application. In most things in our lives, optics are important. The decision to close the Harvest School campus in a heavily Hispanic area of town, was bad optics.

The seemingly non-transparent process of turning down the Mayacamas School and the subsequent decision on the part of the board to sue the Office of Education after that decision was overturned by a higher body, is not only bad optics (especially on the heels of the school bond measure apparently failing), but it also strikes me as a bad fiscal move.

Spending perhaps thousands of taxpayer dollars on a lawsuit not only looks like sour grapes, it also seems counterintuitive to the idea that the district is strapped for money. More bad optics. I hope they will reconsider the decision to sue and instead turn their efforts towards healing this rift and restoring a more serendipitous tone to future public hearings.

Daniel Cutright

Napa