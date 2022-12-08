 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

120822-nvr-opn-letterbleuel_merged

  • 0
Napa Valley Register Logo

Survivors of Suicide Loss conference a success

We would like to thank the Napa Valley Register for publishing our announcement of the Conference for Survivors of Suicide Loss, held at Providence Queen of the Valley Hospital on Nov. 19. It was sponsored by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and is held every year on the Saturday before Thanksgiving in 17 countries around the world.

We had a good turnout and met our objective of participants feeling connected to other survivors in a nurturing and safe environment. Participants have experienced unimaginable losses, and just attending the event can be challenging.

We are also expressing our gratitude to The Queen for hosting us, for the Trancas Street Safeway, Lincoln Avenue Starbucks and the Golden Bagel Café for their generous donations of food and coffee for the continental breakfast. Asking for donations can be a humbling experience. They all responded in a positive and supportive way.

People are also reading…

We are also thankful to all the different Napa coffee shops for continuing to post our Suicide Prevention flyers with the new national 988 hotline number for people in a mental health crisis. We hear comments from staff like, “this is such an important thing,” and we know that having that 988 number known can make a difference between life and death.

We feel so fortunate to be part of such a supportive community for meeting the mental health needs of our residents. We hope that if you know of any survivors of suicide loss you let them know of this annual event. To keep posted of next year’s locations, visit https://afsp.org/.

AFSP also provides many other resources for survivors of suicide loss, and is a wealth of resources for community education and programs to prevent suicide.

Denise Bleuel

and Jim Warnock

Napa

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Turn: An open letter to Mike Thompson

Your Turn: An open letter to Mike Thompson

Along with so many other Napa County citizens, I have been very appreciative of the work you’ve done both in Washington--on issues like the environment, health care, and gun violence prevention--and locally, in your tireless support of businesses and social service organizations of every stripe.  I have voted for you in every election since you began serving in the House in 1998.

This makes it all the more awkward and distressing to consider your public posture regarding the campaign to recall Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza. That posture was described in a letter appearing in the Napa Register in September above your name and those of Senator Bill Dodd and Assembly Member Cecila Aguiar-Curry. It is disturbing on three counts. 

Letter: Applause for Napa City Council

Letter: Applause for Napa City Council

It’s great, the Napa Register of late has had numerous articles about a square footage charge on sidewalks and parklets used for al fresco dining offered by local restaurants. I believe it was a $10 per square foot annual charge.

Letter: At-onement

Letter: At-onement

Perhaps one of the most profound gifts of the Advent season is to remind us that humans are social animals and need each other to survive (if not thrive) physically, mentally and spiritually.

Letter: A birthday wish

Letter: A birthday wish

In February I am going to celebrate my 90th birthday. I have no need for material gifts but  if anyone feels the need to remember that day I would request donations be made to the St. Labre Indian School in Montana: www.stlabre.org.  

Letter: I support Planned Parenthood

Letter: I support Planned Parenthood

Before choosing to use the services of either Planned Parenthood or Napa Women's Center, please consider the mission, goals and values of each. Then choose the one that most closely aligns with your own.

Letter: Thank you donors for support

Letter: Thank you donors for support

As Optimist Youth Basketball begins its new season, I would like to acknowledge the generous grants we received this summer from the Gasser Foundation and Napa Valley Community Foundation, namely its Donor Advised Funds: the Turley Family Fund; the Thacher Family Fund; the Basset Fund; the Klenz Family Fund; and an anonymous fund. 

Letter: Street repair priorities need to be adjusted

Letter: Street repair priorities need to be adjusted

I read with interest last week’s article about the poor condition of Napa roads and future repaving projects. I was a bit surprised that Vichy Avenue and parts of Old Sonoma Road were selected in recent repairs. It seems that streets regularly traveled by a majority of citizens would have taken higher priority for repaving projects.

Letter: In support of the Napa Women’s Center

Letter: In support of the Napa Women’s Center

Let’s change our approach to the abortion issue. Neither pro-life nor pro-choice people will ever convince the other and it’s folly to keep trying. One says, “never,” and the other says, “rare.” It sounds close but the gap between them, though apparently narrow, is deep and impassible.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News