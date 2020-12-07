2020 has been a tough year

Many individuals and families struggle around this time, but this year is different. Whether it's due to COVID-19, financial trouble, a personal loss, or familial issues — many people need some extra help this year.
One of the advocacy groups in Napa, "Stop Napa Hate," has created a project to support the community. They are providing everything from essential items to toys for all ages. If you need anything this season all you need to do is fill out a 25-question form. You can fill out the form for yourself, your family or someone you know.
This event is taking place for 10 days, ending on Saturday, Dec. 12 at midnight. So, if you or someone you know needs this help, please fill out the “Ten Days Questionnaire” as soon as possible. The form is completely free and all items you will receive are free. The only requirements are as followed:
1) They only deliver to those living in Napa County.
2) They ask that you only apply if you do not or have not received/qualified for assistance from any other groups such as churches, The Red Cross, Salvation Army etc.
3) And that you simply need help.
If you don't need help, then they need yours. This is all being funded through Napans, and these families are relying purely on donations in order to get through the end of this year. Currently, there are a good number of volunteers signed up, but funds are lacking. If you can spare $1, $5, or $100 it would help. There are no big companies attached, this is all grassroots and they are relying on you to help make this work. Currently, there are dozens of families signed up and they need more funds in order to fully meet their needs.
If you would like to volunteer deliveries are on Tuesday, Dec. 15, and Sunday, Dec. 20. All you would need to do is drive the final deliveries to their destination. If you would like to be a driver you will need to fill out a form and follow strict COVID-19 procedures.
If you are a business owner and you would be interested in sponsoring or donating gift cards to this project then please reach out to us at StopNapaHate@gmail.com
Lastly, remember this is all trust-based. These families are trusting you to not take advantage and to understand that this is for people in need that can't get help elsewhere. So please don't use this to get free items, or if you are already receiving assistance from another organization. If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to us at StopNapaHate@gmail.com. Thank you in advance for your help. Please donate, share and make sure our community is provided for.
Visit the Ten Days of Giving website: ten-days-of-giving-46.webselfsite.net.
Aisley Wallace Harper
Napa
