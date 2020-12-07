2020 has been a tough year

Many individuals and families struggle around this time, but this year is different. Whether it's due to COVID-19, financial trouble, a personal loss, or familial issues — many people need some extra help this year.

One of the advocacy groups in Napa, "Stop Napa Hate," has created a project to support the community. They are providing everything from essential items to toys for all ages. If you need anything this season all you need to do is fill out a 25-question form. You can fill out the form for yourself, your family or someone you know.

This event is taking place for 10 days, ending on Saturday, Dec. 12 at midnight. So, if you or someone you know needs this help, please fill out the “Ten Days Questionnaire” as soon as possible. The form is completely free and all items you will receive are free. The only requirements are as followed:

1) They only deliver to those living in Napa County.

2) They ask that you only apply if you do not or have not received/qualified for assistance from any other groups such as churches, The Red Cross, Salvation Army etc.

3) And that you simply need help.