2021 Hilary Zunin CanDo Spirit Award: Nominations accepted through Sept. 24

While this is hardly the year any of us expected, with so many challenges affecting nearly every aspect of our lives, Napa Valley CanDo is happy to re-focus for a moment and commence the search for this year’s CanDo Spirit Award winner. The community’s help is needed to get out the word to eligible candidates, sharing this uplifting news.

This award, part of CanDo's Napa Valley Give!Guide campaign, was established to recognize the exceptional work performed by one young, full-time employee working in the Napa County nonprofit sector. Since its inception in 2013, the CanDo Spirit Award, renamed the Hilary Zunin CanDo Spirit Award, has been generously sponsored by the Napa Valley Vintners. The winner receives a plaque and a check for $1,000 sponsored by Napa Valley Vintners.

Every nonprofit agency in Napa County, whether a participant of the Give!Guide or not, is eligible to nominate one outstanding employee. Nominees must be age 35 or younger as of Dec. 1, 2021 and a full-time employee (defined as working at least 25 hours per week for one year).

The two-part application is available now at CanDoGiveGuide.org. Part one must be completed by the nonprofit employer. Part two is completed by the employee. Both parts must be submitted online by Friday, Sept. 24.