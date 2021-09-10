 Skip to main content
9-11: a poem

over the hill

red sun is a big balloon

such in the clouds

above fire and smoke

soon to be anchored

in bare branches

void of melody and

full of dissonance

walking alone

makes me humbled

awhile ago august

compromised while

October may improvise

in sharps and flats

resonant shades of

struggle for meaning

erase the devastation

rewrite in green above

orange brown patches

caught up without ascent

missing the whiff of

raindrops over dust

imagine a wet winter

fleece lined boots

and burning old masks

after I call you again on

your flooded east coast

to pray that the troops

will make it home

Myrna Baldwin

Napa

