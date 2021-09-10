9-11: a poem

over the hill
red sun is a big balloon
such in the clouds
above fire and smoke
soon to be anchored
in bare branches
void of melody and
full of dissonance
walking alone
makes me humbled
awhile ago august
compromised while
October may improvise
in sharps and flats
resonant shades of
struggle for meaning
erase the devastation
rewrite in green above
orange brown patches
caught up without ascent
missing the whiff of
raindrops over dust
imagine a wet winter
fleece lined boots
and burning old masks
after I call you again on
your flooded east coast
to pray that the troops
will make it home
Myrna Baldwin
Napa