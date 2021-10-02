"911-What is your emergency?"

Just three days earlier, my mom and I were reminiscing about the good old days. I wondered out loud, "what did people do before 911?"

Just three mornings after that conversation, I found myself in my apartment, unable to stand, unable to stop vomiting, but able to grab my phone and call 911. Immediately, I was able to give my address and help was on the way.

They arrived quickly, helping me, stabilizing me, treating me, carrying me down 15 steps and whisking me away to the hospital.

They were so kind and caring. They were so professional, yet compassionate.

I am so thankful for every person behind the 911 phone call.

My medical emergency was not life-threatening, but this morning, I know that if it would have been. I was in good hands.

Thank you to all of the 911 operators and the men and women who come to our homes day and night in our hour of need.

This lady appreciates you.

Susan M. Leport

Napa