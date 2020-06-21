A 17-year-old looks back on high school

I immediately fell in love with the vibrant free-spirited atmosphere of OSA. In every student was a drive to create and a sense of purpose and community rooted in our various means of expression. It was an environment of boundless growth.

The hours of dance training and the no-nonsense approach -- and I mean no-nonsense, that my dance teachers strictly upheld in their program gave me much, but of all, confidence.

We were told to “dance big”, “let yourself be seen”, “stop being too nice”, “be generous”, and my favorite, “take up space.”

In dance, there is no hiding. The art of movement is by far the most physically and emotionally taxing form of expression. Vulnerable on stage, you make every part of yourself visible to an audience of eyes going every which way. The balance between technique and stylism is in constant teeter, but you’re the one in command over your body, and there’s so much power in that. There’s power in allowing yourself the freedom to make your existence known, to demand the spectator’s attention, to give all of yourself and expect nothing in return.

Before OSA, I wanted so badly to reside in the comfort of familiarity, but I’m so thankful I didn’t. I found a new sense of myself that was confident, self-assured, and unafraid to take up space.