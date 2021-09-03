A $25 Target gift card for students, family members getting vaccine

After the last 18 months of trying to ensure that our children get the education they need and deserve in spite of the obstacles posed by COVID-19, we are beginning another school year, determined to keep the schools open for in-person learning so that we all can return to some sort of normalcy.
We are utilizing all the mitigations we have available, but the Delta variant is tough and community case counts are high. When a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19, some students must quarantine and occasionally whole classes must be closed, which frustrates our best efforts to keep our kids in school.
A commentary in the Aug. 31 edition of the Register suggested that it might be time to tax those who are refusing to get vaccinated. Other suggestions have included excluding the unvaccinated from various places and activities. We want to keep all our kids in school, not exclude them from school, so we would like to provide a small incentive for getting more people vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID in Napa.
The Napa County Office of Education will give a $25 Target gift card to any eligible Napa County student, parent, sibling or relative of a student who brings proof to our office that they got their first or second vaccination in September. For example, a previously unvaccinated family of two adults with three children who are 12 or over could leave with $125 in Target gift cards.
The more families who take advantage of this offer, the less we will have to worry about COVID outbreaks that cause children to miss school.
If you are not yet vaccinated, please go to any one of the many convenient places where you can get your vaccination at no cost. Then call us at (707) 253-6800 to let us know you are bringing your vaccination card to our office, located at 2121 Imola Avenue. The window for gift cards will close on Sept. 30, so act now. There might even be a free snack, too.
Thank you for helping us to keep schools open and our community safe.
Barbara Nemko
Napa County Superintendent of Schools