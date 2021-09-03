A $25 Target gift card for students, family members getting vaccine

After the last 18 months of trying to ensure that our children get the education they need and deserve in spite of the obstacles posed by COVID-19, we are beginning another school year, determined to keep the schools open for in-person learning so that we all can return to some sort of normalcy.

We are utilizing all the mitigations we have available, but the Delta variant is tough and community case counts are high. When a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19, some students must quarantine and occasionally whole classes must be closed, which frustrates our best efforts to keep our kids in school.

A commentary in the Aug. 31 edition of the Register suggested that it might be time to tax those who are refusing to get vaccinated. Other suggestions have included excluding the unvaccinated from various places and activities. We want to keep all our kids in school, not exclude them from school, so we would like to provide a small incentive for getting more people vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID in Napa.