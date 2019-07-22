Homelessness is a tragic and distressing problem throughout the Bay Area, and Napa is no exception. I have been reading about the organizations that have been striving to provide housing for the low and very low-income people of our Valley, and that is a worthy goal. But I have seen nothing regarding the more basic issues that revolve around the existing encampments along the river, and the many raggedy RVs parked along our streets.
So I ask myself, why has no one proposed establishing an area to provide legal encampment for both the tent and RV homeless?
It seems to me that there must be a place somewhere in an industrial or commercial area (to reduce the NIMBYs who come unglued every time a site is explored to serve marginalized people), near public transportation, and able to support a number of tents and RVs. I have in mind, for example, the large area at the foot of the Imola bridges at Coombs and Imola, or the large vacant lot on Silverado Trail near First Street. This latter site even has an asphalt road within it. I do not know the status of either of these areas, but they are the areas that got me thinking about the possibilities.
So why can’t some of the money being used to support homeless programs be used to lease or purchase a piece of property, install Porta Potties and dumpsters, and provide security for a legitimized encampment?
Why can we not provide the framework for the homeless to establish a self-supported community with some basic amenities? Maybe even a covered area with picnic tables and a barbecue pit. A place where they would be recognized as people who deserve and strive for a better life.
Focusing on one area would not only relieve the problems along the riverbanks, but allow organizations, church groups, and other wishing to help the homeless an established and legitimized place to meet the people they wish to help.
I am no expert, but I do know that human beings deserve the dignity of being recognized for their basic humanity and the desires, hopes, and dreams that we all have.
I would welcome any discussion about why this would not work -- and please, no bureaucratic excuses like zoning or local ordinances because exceptions can be made if there is the political will to do so.
Celinda L. Dahlgren
Napa