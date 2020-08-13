A better approach on emergency warning system

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Given the staff report, we were shocked and disappointed that the Napa County Board of Supervisors decided to continue talks with Illumination Technologies (ITC) to install 32 60-foot monopoles disguised as trees and equipped with fire warning sirens in the public right-of-way. ITC would recoup the cost of the monopoles, plus profit, by leasing them to wireless companies, using public land for corporate profit.

The county is pursuing the project in the name of fire safety and equal access to technology. However, nothing in the staff report indicated that those goals would be met by the proposal.

The fire chief pointed out many flaws in Illumination Technologies’ proposed emergency warning system. For example, he acknowledged that the cell towers could themselves cause a wildfire. He also stated that the plan “leaves ‘gaps’ within the county where areas such as Mt. Veeder/Dry Creek, upper Atlas Peak, upper Soda Canyon, Berryessa Estates, Gordon Valley and portions of Pope Valley are not covered.”

These sirens are supposedly about fire safety, yet do not cover the areas historically first hit by wildfires.