A better use for "leftover" campaign funds

I have thought of a wonderful solution for these leftover campaign funds in light of the new ordinance: let’s donate them to the food bank. This would really level the playing field and illustrate the supervisors’ commitment to democracy.

I have spoken at great length with the food bank to understand their needs and whilst I know the county did give them some funds last year, they were restricted to “food only” and they had to fight very hard to use a chunk of them to cover the rent of their warehouse. Nothing was to be used for operational or personnel needs, so I’d like to encourage the BOS to give their leftovers to the Food Bank with the stipulation that they are unrestricted or if they must be restricted, restrict them to operational and personnel costs.

I also understand they would have liked to have given their staff a bonus for their tireless efforts during the pandemic, as one of the few services who was called to rise, not stay at home during our quarantines. Wouldn’t this be a wonderful surprise?

I have heard from one supervisor since launching this petition. Belia Ramos recently brought me a check, adding it was with pleasure that she gives this money to our food bank. She stated it feels like "the right thing to do," and it is my hope this is how the others will see it.