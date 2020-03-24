A blessing in a time of need

With the dark cloud surrounding us due to this coronavirus, there may be one bright ray of sunshine.

Neighbors and friends are reaching out with help and advice, even if its just to find hand sanitizers or paper towels.

It seems every time there's a crisis, people reach out (even to strangers) and as what happened in the 2014 earthquake and the recent fires, friendships form that might never have happened.

I received a St. Patrick's Day card from a cousin in New Jersey and when I read it to a friend, she loved it and wanted a copy of it, so I thought I'd use your paper to print it.

AN IRISH BLESSING

"I wish you not a path devoid of clouds,

nor a life on a bed of roses.

Nor, that you might never regret, nor that you should never feel pain.

No, this is not my wish for you.

My wish for you is:

That you might be brave in times of trial.

When mountains must be climbed

that hope shines through.