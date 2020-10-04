A brain divided

When the religious adherent’s belief system is rigid or their fear great, any intrusion by left brain functions is dismissed as “fake news” or otherwise rationalized as a test of one’s faith that must be met.

The balance of left-brain and right-brain functions is the key to an open and productive mind. Both nature and nurture come into play in determining which of these functions will be dominant in each of us. But, hopefully, maturity allows integration of the two and the ability to call on one or the other as the situation requires.

I am a white, moderate liberal who lives on the West Coast. The election of Trump was a wake-up call for me. I hadn’t realized the resentment and alienation many of our country’s citizens feel; the sense of their lifestyle and accomplishments being discounted as inferior by others whose education and/or income surpasses theirs. It was a humbling moment that caused me to look deeply into any part I might play in causing this hurt.

Similarly, my naïve assumption was that racial and religious equality, if not reached, certainly have made substantial progress since my youth. Again, it was humbling to realize this is not true and I may inadvertently play a part in perpetuating this myth.