A brain divided

How can anyone in their right mind fail to understand that Donald Trump is emotionally, intellectually, and functionally unprepared to inhabit the office of president of the United States?
That’s exactly why: the “right brain” engages our circular, creative, and intuitive functions. Not the linear and analytical functions of the “left brain.” It’s one’s ability to feel vs. think.
Feeling that Trump should be excused for his misogyny, his lack of knowledge regarding the most basic tenets of American history and constitutional government, his berating of opponents and world leaders in the crudest language, his documented lies, his placing self-interest above the country’s is an example of his reluctance (inability?) to engage the thinking, rational part of his brain.
Think about religion. It utilizes this same right-brain function. One is willing to suspend disbelief in the service of feeling connected to something greater than one’s self. Doing this provides a sense of meaning and stability in our ever changing world and/or chaotic personal life. There is a common belief system in most of the world’s religions that following a prescribed set of commands will lead to a reward after death. What these commands are and who the commander is varies from religion to religion. But the effect is the same: an omnipotent, all-powerful entity has the answers to questions we cannot understand or solve.
When the religious adherent’s belief system is rigid or their fear great, any intrusion by left brain functions is dismissed as “fake news” or otherwise rationalized as a test of one’s faith that must be met.
The balance of left-brain and right-brain functions is the key to an open and productive mind. Both nature and nurture come into play in determining which of these functions will be dominant in each of us. But, hopefully, maturity allows integration of the two and the ability to call on one or the other as the situation requires.
I am a white, moderate liberal who lives on the West Coast. The election of Trump was a wake-up call for me. I hadn’t realized the resentment and alienation many of our country’s citizens feel; the sense of their lifestyle and accomplishments being discounted as inferior by others whose education and/or income surpasses theirs. It was a humbling moment that caused me to look deeply into any part I might play in causing this hurt.
Similarly, my naïve assumption was that racial and religious equality, if not reached, certainly have made substantial progress since my youth. Again, it was humbling to realize this is not true and I may inadvertently play a part in perpetuating this myth.
Today our fear is great, and for good reason. The pace of technology is faster than many of us can assimilate. Climate change is a real and accelerating danger to our planet. Racism is alive and well in our world. A pandemic is sweeping the globe and not being adequately addressed in our country. The very democratic nature of our republic is being challenged.
Often fear manifests as anger. And it is a weakness of human nature to direct this anger at targets we can hit. But those targets are often misplaced; we aim at those who are unable/unwilling to fight back: immigrants fleeing oppression, the poor, “the other.”
And in this time of great fear, our impulse to protect ourselves, our loved ones, and our way of life from “the other” has led some to react from the gut (left brain) rather than tap the resources of the right brain so we can search for facts and work toward solutions to the underlying problems.
But, make no mistake, our right brain function can serve us well. It allows us to think creatively and “outside the box” as we stabilize our democracy, heal ourselves and our planet. It can make room for me to prefer blue and you, red without coming to blows. It can allow us to build community with a myriad of skills and talents among us. And to find peace and meaning through our religious/spiritual beliefs.
The bottom line, too much gut thinking is giving us indigestion. It is time to balance it by exercising the rational, analytical, realistic part of our brains. Aim our fear at the right target and in this time of cultural crisis remember that as a species we have the ability to use both functions productively. And in November vote with your left brain.
Iris Barrie
Napa
