A brave act of civil disobedience

I am writing to express my admiration for Quent and Linda Cordair ("Going back to work, no matter what," April 28).

Putting aside their decision to reopen their small business, their willingness to accept whatever consequences may stem from their act of civil disobedience is inspirational.

All too often, citizens believe they may choose to break laws with impunity if they do so in the name of social protest. Their readiness to accept fines, litigation, or even arrest for their actions and then adjudicate these punishments within our society's judicial framework requires integrity and courage.

Others seeking to inspire social change through protest would benefit by following their sober determination.

Richard Maher

American Canyon