I'm writing about the article ("Wineries scramble for interns," July 13), and am sensing a kind of wry irony after reading the article.
Our president recently suspended entry of "foreigners" who "present a risk to the U.S. labor market, perhaps without considering the nature of the rural and farm communities' need for foreign labor to bring in the harvest. Said influx "pose(s) an unusual threat to the employment of American workers," yet the valley vintners rely heavily on foreign labor from Mexico and South America to pick the grapes, which is the foundation of Napa's wine industry.
Darned few American workers will respond to the desperate advertisements for field labor, a scant month from now as the current harvest comes in, as lamented by Matt Reid, winemaker for Benessere Vineyards. I doubt many citizens will volunteer as "interns" to work the long hours and grueling conditions involved in bring in a vintage in 90-degree heat. Our Hispanic friends from down South are really the only ones on whom the vintners can rely, year in and year out.
So I idly wonder if more "intern" applicants from the valley will step forward into the heat of August to pick our pricey grape harvest, or will we have a bumper crop of raisins?
Stephen Stanton
Napa
