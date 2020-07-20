A bumper crop of raisins?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I'm writing about the article ("Wineries scramble for interns," July 13), and am sensing a kind of wry irony after reading the article.

Our president recently suspended entry of "foreigners" who "present a risk to the U.S. labor market, perhaps without considering the nature of the rural and farm communities' need for foreign labor to bring in the harvest. Said influx "pose(s) an unusual threat to the employment of American workers," yet the valley vintners rely heavily on foreign labor from Mexico and South America to pick the grapes, which is the foundation of Napa's wine industry.

Darned few American workers will respond to the desperate advertisements for field labor, a scant month from now as the current harvest comes in, as lamented by Matt Reid, winemaker for Benessere Vineyards. I doubt many citizens will volunteer as "interns" to work the long hours and grueling conditions involved in bring in a vintage in 90-degree heat. Our Hispanic friends from down South are really the only ones on whom the vintners can rely, year in and year out.