A California crew old-timer, in memory of Jim Maggetti

A funny thing happened recently in my hometown of Napa, at my local barber shop.

I had scheduled an 11 a.m. appointment with my long-time barber. I walked in early and there was a gentleman in the chair being attended to and another sitting nearby in the waiting area. This man sitting in the waiting area was an older gentleman with a cane. We exchanged pleasantries and I sat down.

As Garry, the barber. finished he turned around and looked at the other man and myself and said, “Jim, I think you are scheduled for 11:30.” Jim said something that I did not hear, as I figured that I was on time and next in line.

Garry then said to me, “Eric, do you mind if I take him first as it will not take very long?” (Jim had very short, white hair already).

I readily agreed as Jim, in my estimation due to his age and his manner, deserved the consideration.

After Garry finished with Jim, Jim stood up and walked over to me. I stood up to shake his hand and he said “Thank you” and then noticed that I was wearing my Cal Lightweight Crew t-shirt.