A California crew old-timer, in memory of Jim Maggetti

A funny thing happened recently in my hometown of Napa, at my local barber shop.
I had scheduled an 11 a.m. appointment with my long-time barber. I walked in early and there was a gentleman in the chair being attended to and another sitting nearby in the waiting area. This man sitting in the waiting area was an older gentleman with a cane. We exchanged pleasantries and I sat down.
As Garry, the barber. finished he turned around and looked at the other man and myself and said, “Jim, I think you are scheduled for 11:30.” Jim said something that I did not hear, as I figured that I was on time and next in line.
Garry then said to me, “Eric, do you mind if I take him first as it will not take very long?” (Jim had very short, white hair already).
I readily agreed as Jim, in my estimation due to his age and his manner, deserved the consideration.
After Garry finished with Jim, Jim stood up and walked over to me. I stood up to shake his hand and he said “Thank you” and then noticed that I was wearing my Cal Lightweight Crew t-shirt.
He told me that he had rowed for Cal Crew. He went on to tell me that he had rowed for Ky Ebright (a legendary coach in American rowing) and was in the junior varsity boat. He said that he quit after his final regular season race. He said, later Coach Ebright had told him that he had made a big mistake as he was planning on taking an extra starboard (Jim) as his alternate later that summer to London.
To London -- for the 1948 Olympic Games -- where the California Crew represented the United States and won the Olympic gold medal. Jim said this without regret or any indication of jealousy; it was just what it was.
As Jim and I parted, I was impressed with Jim and noted that he was a tall man, if a bit stooped due to his old age.
As I sat in the barber’s chair, Garry explained further. Jim was 92 years old.
Years ago, Jim had been an executive at Kaiser Steel in Napa. As it turned out, Jim had actually hired Garry’s father at the steel mill. Jim was also on the board of directors of a local bank and put through a loan request for Garry in Garry’s younger years to open his first barber shop. Garry proudly noted that Jim had been his customer for 44 years. Jim, Garry went on, fought in WWII in Germany and earned a Silver Star during the Battle of the Bulge.
That is why, if you do the math, Jim was 92 instead of 88 when I met him—as he spent four years in service to his country prior to going to Cal to earn his degree and row for Cal Crew.
Using Tom Brokaw’s terminology, Jim was a part of the “Greatest Generation.” Fewer of these heroic men and women walk among us now and they are unassuming. We as a society are not likely to see his kind amongst us much longer.
As I write this, I am still in awe of Jim Magetti, and treasure our brief encounter.
Eric Scriven
Napa
Editor's note: Magetti died Jan. 5 at his Napa home. He was 95.