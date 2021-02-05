A call for action

In regard to CHP Officer Renspurger's answer to my Letter to the Editor of Jan. 25 ("CHP needs to focus on Wooden Valley area"). I must respond.

You have made a number of statements for why your office is failing to address the Wooden Valley raceway. You go to some length explaining why drivers choose this road but say nothing about your office's plan to correct the dangerous conditions.

You say your office covers a vast area of Napa and Sonoma counties with just four officers per shift. True, but you failed to mention my suggestion of hiring four officers on overtime for any weekend (see my original letter).

I know this has worked in the past through my years with Napa County Sheriff's Office. Why you mention the CHP receives no money from citations issued is beyond me. Is this an excuse for not writing citations in Wooden Valley?

I've known a number of wonderful and dedicated CHP officers through my years in law enforcement, and I thank them for their service. But, here in Wooden Valley, the failure of your office to provide what your claim is "the highest level of safety, service and security" is missing.